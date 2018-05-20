Two sports item stores booked for violating LMD norms

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A team of Legal Metrological Department on Sunday booked two leading sports item stores here today for violating norms.

As per a handout of LMD, the sports stores were selling items over and above MRP on exorbitant rates thereby cheating the gullible consumers.

According to Deputy Controller LMD, the Department received complaints about sale of imported swimming costumes, caps and swimming Goggles without adhering to mandatory declarations which are necessary for the information of the purchasers. The team of the officers of LMD conducted extensive checking of the stores dealing with sale of such items and found number of discrepancies related to declarations of MRP and address of the Manufacturer on the Sports items.

Rohit Gupta, Inspector Legal Metrology Jammu Lower, booked two leading stores in Gandhi Nagar area and seized deceptive goods like Shuttle Cocks, Sports T- Shirts, Trousers, Knee Cap, Elbow Cap which were not marked with MRP and other declarations.

The erring dealers were fined Rs 15000 each with undertaking that the sale of deceptive sports items will not be made by them in future and all purchases be in accordance with the provisions of law in force for the purpose.