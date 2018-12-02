Two soldiers martyred in blast along LoC

Share Share 0 Share 0

Civilian injured in firing in Pulwama

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Two Army personnel were martyred and as many injured in an accidental blast along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday, an officer said.

A landmine exploded near the anti-infiltration obstacle system when an Army column was on patrol duty along the LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district late this afternoon, the officer said, quoting preliminary information.

Two personnel were martyred and as many injured in the explosion. The condition of one of the injured is stated to be critical, the Army spokesperson said.

Further details are awaited, he added.

Meanwhile, a civilian was injured in a firing incident during a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in a village in Pulwama district, reports said.

The injured civilian has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir who was hit by a bullet during a CASO launched by the forces in Nilora village. The official, according to the report, said that Mir recieved bullet wound in leg during CASO when some exchange of firing took place between terrorists and the army.

The injured civilian, he said, was shifted to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The officer said that cordon and search operation is in progress in Nilora.