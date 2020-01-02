Two soldiers martyred along LoC; BSF jawan injured

Army Commander visits forward bases in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Two soldiers were martyred as army personnel battled heavily armed terrorists, foiling an infiltration bid by the ultras on New Year’s Day along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district while a BSF jawan was injured in Poonch in Pak firing. The infiltrators were intercepted in Khari Thrayat forest in the wee hours when they were trying to sneak into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a defence spokesman said.

“In the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, a contact was established with infiltrators in a forest in Nowshera Sector.

The heavily armed terrorists retaliated and in the ensuing exchange of fire two soldiers of the Indian Army were critically injured and later succumbed,” Army’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Devender Anand said here in a statement on Wednesday.

He identified the martyred soldiers as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath (29) and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar (25).

Sawant hailed from Munde-Karhad village in Satara district of Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife Smita Sawant.

Magar (25) belonged to Rip village in Gorkha district of Nepal. He is survived by his parents.

“Naik Raghunath and Rifleman Magar were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” Lt Col Anand said.

Officials said the Army had launched a cordon and search operation following information about movement of suspected terrorists.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area and a massive operation is on to track down the terrorists, they said.

In another incident, a Border Security Force jawan suffered a bullet injury in the firing by Pakistan army in Poonch district, a police official said.

The jawan was manning a forward post and was hit by a bullet in the left leg from across the border in Mankote area of Mendhar sector, the official said.

He said the injured was shifted to hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.

There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides following the incident, the official said.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army’s northern command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited forward bases and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and reviewed operational preparedness.

Accompanied by Jammu-based White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, the northern command chief visited the troops in Krishna Ghati sector and wished them a prosperous new year, a defence spokesman said.

During the visit to the sector, Lt Gen Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations.

He was also briefed on the use of high-end technological equipment and innovations by the units on the ground to monitor intrusions and infiltration bids along the LoC, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Singh extended new year wishes to soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.

“The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenge was also reinforced,” the spokesman said.

Eighty-three security personnel were martyred in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, according to J-K Police.