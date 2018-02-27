Two soldiers injured in Pak shelling in Poonch, Rajouri

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Pakistan Army today shelled forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving two BSF jawans injured.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortar bombs from 0850 hours today in Bhimbher Gali (BG) sector along LoC (in Poonch district),” a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively to the ceasefire violation, he added.

Pakistan troops also fired mortars along the LoC in Tarkundi gali, Lambi Bari, Khorinar, Dhar and Panjgrian areas of Manjakote sector of Rajouri since this morning, District Collector Rajouri Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

In the ceasefire violation, two BSF jawans sustained minor injuries, a BSF officer said.

A cattle shed was damaged in the shelling in Manjakote, the Collector said, adding there was no injury to any civilian.

Schools in the affected areas along the LoC in Rajouri district have been closed as a precautionary measure.

Ceasefire violations along the LoC and international border in Jammu and Kashmir have left 21 persons including 12 security personnel dead and over 80 others, mostly civilians, injured this year.

While there were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan reported along the IB since January 22, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC. (PTI)