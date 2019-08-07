Two snatching cases reported

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two snatching cases have been reported in city on Tuesday. As per the details, Sushma Devi, resident of Digiana lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that some motorcycle borne youth snatched her purse when she was on way to Sanjay Nagar. Meanwhile, Pooja Devi, resident of Miran Sahib also lodged as complaint with police that somebody snatched gold chain from her. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
