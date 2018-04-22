Two SHOs among 8 transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The Police Department on Saturday transferred four Inspectors and four Sub Inspectors.
According to PHQ order, Inspector Susheel Kumar has been transferred from Jammu to Kathua and posted as SHO Lakhanpur vice Inspector Kulbir Singh, who has been posted at DPL Kathua; Inspector Arvind Sambyal has been posted as SHO Hiranagar vice Inspector (now DySP) Tilak Raj Bhardwaj, who has been posted at DPL Kathua.
According to another order, Sub Inspectors Vikram Singh has been transferred from Jammu Kathua Samba (JKS) Range (Jammu) to Doda Kishtwar Ramban (DKR) Range (Ramban), Mohd Irfan from JKS Range to Udhampur Reasi (UR) Range (Reasi), Kunal Singh from UR Range (Reasi) to JKS Range (Jammu) and Sandeep Charak from DKR Range (Ramban) to JKS Range (Jammu).
