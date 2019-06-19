Two SHOs among 12 cops transferred

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police Samba on Tuesday transferred two SHOs among 12 police officers.

According to order, Inspector Susheel Kumar has been transferred from DPL Samba and posted as SHO Ghagwal, Inspector Rajeev Kumar from Police Station Ghagwal to RI in DPL Samba, Sub Inspector (SI) Tanq Ahmed from Police Post (PP) Supwal to Incharge PP Rajpura; SI Karnail Singh from PP Rajpura to Police Station Bari Brahmana; SI Sandeep Singh from Police Station Bari Brahmana to l/c PP Supwal; SI Purav Singh from Police Station Samba to l/c PP Mansar; SI Rajveer Singh from PP Mansar to P/S Vijaypur; Vipin Kumar from P/S Vijaypur to P/S Samba; Meenu Sharma from P/S Bari-Brahmana to l/c PP SIDCO; SI Kunal Singh from PP SIDCO to l/c PP Rakhambtali; SI Chetan Kumar from PP Rakhambtalli to P/S Samba; and ASI Dhian Singh from P/S Samba to P/S Bari-Brahmana.