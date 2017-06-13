Two security men injured in grenade attack by militants

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Militants tonight carried out a grenade attack on a CRPF camp in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, injuring two paramilitary personnel, police said.

Militants fired the grenade from an underbarrel grenade launcher (UBGL) on the camp of the CRPF’s 180 battalion located at the main town in Tral area of the district, a police official said. He said the grenade explosion caused minor injuries to two CRPF personnel and they have been rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.