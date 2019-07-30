Two Section Officers promoted, adjusted

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The State government promoted two Section Officers of Head of Departments Cadre as Incharge Administrative Officers.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of Mehraj-ud-din Shah and Vinod Kumar Bhat, Section Officers of Head of Departments Cadre as Incharge Administrative Officers in their own pay and grade with charge allowance as admissible under rules, for a period of six months or till the vacancies available in the J&K Administrative Officers (Gazetted) Service are filled up on regular basis, on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads the GAD order. Consequently, Abdul Hamid Mir, Administrative Officer in the office of Director General of Economics & Statistics, J&K has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer in the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), J&K on ex-cadre basis; Mehraj ud din Shah, Section Officer, Higher Education Department, on his higher placement has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer, Director Colleges, J&K on ex-cadre basis.

Vinod Kumar Bhat, Section Officer, on his higher placement has been posted as Incharge Administrative Officer in the office of Director General of Economics & Statistics, J&K in place of Abdul Hamid Mir.