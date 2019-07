Two SDPOs among 9 DySPs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Police Headquarters on Sunday transferred nine Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) including two Sub Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs).

According to the order, Mohd Irfan Khan DySP Crime Jammu has been transferred and posted as DySP IR 14th Bn; Govind Rattan DySP Hqrs Rajouri has been transferred and posted as DySP CID CI Jammu (JIC); Jaswant Singh SDPO North Jammu has been transferred and posted as DySP DAR Pulwama; Tanweer Ahmed Jeelani DySP CID SB Poonch has been transferred and posted as DySP PC Bandipora; Satish Kumar DySP DAR Pulwama has been transferred and posted as SDPO North Jammu; Surrinder Khadyar DySP IR 8th Bn has been transferred and posted as DySP Hqrs Rajouri; Pran Nath Pandita DySP STC Talwara has been transferred and posted as DySP Crime Jammu; Hira Lal Pandita DySP awaiting orders for posting posted as SDPO Domana while Yashbir Singh SDPO Domana has been transferred and posted as DySP JKAP 4th Bn Security Jammu.