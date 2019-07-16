Two rifles recovered near LoC

State Times News SRINAGAR: Army on Monday recovered two rifles near LoC in Kupwara. As per the details, a party of army during patrolling near Amrohi area found two rifles along with rounds near LoC. They seized the weapons and the rounds, and conducted search operation of the area.
