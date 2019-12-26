Two receive electric shock, 1 dies

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two persons received electric shock at separate areas here on Wednesday, out of which one died.

As per details, Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Javed Ahmed, resident of Jakheni received electric shock in his house while repairing an electric appliance. He was shifted to hospital, where he is under treatment.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid, son of Abdul Majid, resident of Mahore, who was repairing a cable in Madi village, also received electric shock and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.