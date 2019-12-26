Two receive electric shock, 1 dies

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two persons received electric shock at
separate areas here on Wednesday, out of which one died.
As per details, Imtiaz Ahmed, son of Javed Ahmed,
resident of Jakheni received electric shock in his house while repairing an electric
appliance. He was shifted to hospital, where he is under treatment.
Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid, son
of Abdul Majid, resident of Mahore, who was repairing a cable in Madi village,
also received electric shock and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared
him as brought dead.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Not easy to swim against the tide in Bollywood: Emraan Hashmi
Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh to team up for family comedy
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper