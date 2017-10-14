Two RDD employees suspended

SRINAGAR: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Abdul Haq on Saturday directed to put two employees of RDD under suspension for misconduct in their duties. Rashid Ahmad of Chandil block has been put under suspension after a video emerged showing the Junior Assistant accepting bribe from a local.

Another Junior Assistant Aijaz Ahmad Parray of Tangmarg block was also put under suspension for leveling baseless allegations against the government while being a government employee himself. Bothe the employees are currently under probation. On the directions of the minister, both the employees have been put under suspension and attached to the Directorate of Rural Development Department Kashmir. Minister has also asked Director RDD Kashmir to conduct an inquiry in the matter and submit a detailed report within a period of 15 days.