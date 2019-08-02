Two PWD JEs posted in ACB

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred two Junior Engineers (JEs) (Civil) of Public Works (R&B) Department. According to order Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Sumit Bali and Ashok Gupta have been transferred from R&B, Division-II Jammu and posted at Anti Corruption Bureau, Jammu.
