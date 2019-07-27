Two PWD AEEs promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The State Government on Friday promoted two Incharge Assistant Executive Engineers (Mech) as I/c Executive Engineers in Public Works Department. “In continuation of Government Order No.315-PW(R&B) of 2019 dated July 1, 2019, sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the diploma holders l/c Assistant Executive Engineers (Mech.) as l/c Executive Engineers (Mech.), in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till such vacancies are filled up, on regular basis, on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads the order issued by Khurshid Ahmad, Commissioner Secretary, PWD. Those who promoted include Devinder Kumar Gupta and Kuldeep Abrol.
