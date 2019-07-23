Two PWD AEEs promoted

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Monday promoted two Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) as Executive Engineers(Civil) in Public Works Department. “In continuation to Government Order No.296-PW(R&B) of 2019 dated June 20, 2019, sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the two Assistant Executive Engineers(Civil) as l/c Executive Engineers(Civil) in their own pay and grade, for a period of six months or till such vacancies are filled up, on regular basis,” reads the Govt order. Those who have been promoted include Harvinder Singh and Fayaz Ahmad Zargar.
