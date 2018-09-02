Two Powerlifting Association officials selected as National referees

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Two officials of All J&K State Powerlifting Association have been selected as National referees by the Powerlifting India Federation.
Ajay Sharma General Secretary of the Association has been selected for National referee category 1 while Rahul Sawhney Senior Vice President of the Association has been selected for National referee category 2. This is the first time in the history of J&K Powerlifting that two senior officials have been selected as National referees.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Challenge with ’83’ is to stay true to the historic event: Kabir Khan
Jennifer Lawrence not strict with her diet
Robotics Knee Replacement—tested, proven & need of the hour: Dr Avtar Singh
Felt tremendously sad about Kelly Marie Tran’s bullying: John Cho
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper