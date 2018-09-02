Two Powerlifting Association officials selected as National referees

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Two officials of All J&K State Powerlifting Association have been selected as National referees by the Powerlifting India Federation.

Ajay Sharma General Secretary of the Association has been selected for National referee category 1 while Rahul Sawhney Senior Vice President of the Association has been selected for National referee category 2. This is the first time in the history of J&K Powerlifting that two senior officials have been selected as National referees.