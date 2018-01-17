Two porters injured in blast

STATE TIMES NEWS
ANANTNAG: Two porters were on Tuesday injured while working at Indian army’s ammunition depot in Anantnag.
There were reports that the two were injured in an accidental explosion that took place at the depot. However, the Army clarified there no blast occurred at the spot. Army said that the two got hurt after a slab fell on them at a construction site at 21 Field Ammunition Depot (FAD).
