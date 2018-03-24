Two pilgrims die on way to Vaishnodevi, Sukrala Mata

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A pilgrim, on his way to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi, on Friday died enroute in the Trikuta hills, a police official said.

Surinder Kumar of Chandigarh, became unconscious at the Poni area in Bhavan, he said.

He was shifted to a dispensary, where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body has been sent to the Community Health Center (CHC) at Katra for postmortem, he said. Meanwhile, a man died on after he lost balance and fell from a hill top in Kathua district, police said.

Kishore Kumar of Punjab, who had come along with family to pay obeisance at Mata Sukrala temple in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district, fell down into a gorge suffering critical injuries, they said.

He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said adding that further details are awaited.