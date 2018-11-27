Two PDD SEs promoted as CEs, adjusted

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Monday promoted two Superintending Engineers (SE) (Electric) as Chief Engineers (CE) (E) in Power Development Department (PDD).

According to PDD order, Superintending Engineers Nasib Singh and Fayaz Ahmad Beigh have been promoted as Chief Engineers (E) in their own pay and grade.

Consequent upon the aforesaid order, Romesh Kumar Sharma, attached with the Administrative Department, has been posted as Chief Engineer, Planning and Design Wing, J&K; Nasib Singh, on his placement as Chief Engineer has been posted as Chief Engineer, BHEP, JKSPDC and Fayaz Ahmad Beigh, on his placement as Chief Engineer has been posted as Chief Engineer, Generation Wing, JKSPDC, Kashmir.