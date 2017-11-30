Two PDD officials, driver killed in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Three people, including two officials of the Power Development Department (PDD), died and two others injured on Wednesday after their car skidded off the road in Bandipora district, officials said.

The incident took place near Wampora bridge while they were on their way to Kanzalwan from Dawar in Gurez area, they said.

They said two PDD officials and the driver of the vehicle died in the incident while two others sustained injuries.

Later, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Minister for public works Naeem Akhtar and Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Nazir Gurezi condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

“Mufti expressed grief over the death of two officials of the PDD and their driver in the road accident and conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families,” an official spokesman said.

The chief minister urged the traffic and police authorities to ensure effective regulation of traffic on hilly roads of the state to prevent such incidents in the future, the spokesman said.