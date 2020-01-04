Two Patwaris appointed

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government appointed two Patwari (Revenue Department) of District Cadre Poonch. “In pursuance of selection made by the Service Selection Board, J&K Jammu and endorsed/recommended by the Administrative Department vide their letters two candidates are hereby appointed temporarily as Patwari in the Revenue Department, District Cadre Poonch, in the pay level-4 of Rs 25.500-81,100,” reads the order issued by Financial Commissioner Revenue. The candidates who have been appointed as Patwaries include Amir Khan and Rakesh Kumar. “The appointee shall report to Principal Revenue Training Institute, Jammu, within a period of 21 days from the date of issuance of this order,” the order stated.
