Two nabbed with sharp-edged weapon

STATE TIMES NEWS MIRAN SAHIB: Police on Monday nabbed two persons and recovered sharp-edged weapon from their possession. As per the details, Miran Sahib Police during a Naka in the area intercepted a vehicle. During checking of two occupants of the car, a sharp-edged weapon was recovered from their possession. The duo identified as Abhineet Singh, resident of Mussa Chak and Devender Kumar, resident of Chak Mohammad Yaar was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.
