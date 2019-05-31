Two nabbed with intoxicating capsules

Share Share 0 Share

REASI: Police on Thursday recovered huge intoxicant capsules (600 Tramandol Hydrocloride IP) from two drug peddlers near Gran Morh Reasi. The drug peddlers identified as Bal Krishan Sharma, son of Sat Paul, resident of Rabta Tehsil Bhalwal Jammu and Malaap Singh, son of Inder Singh, resident of Sulukh Tehsil Thruoo Distt. Reasi were arrested and case vide FIR no.113/2019 under section 8/20/22//29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Reasi.