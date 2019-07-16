Two nabbed with illicit liquor

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Monday arrested two bootleggers and recovered 59 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession. As per the details, police during Naka at Kunjwani intercepted a bus and during checking, recovered 59 bottles of illicit liquor from the possession of two passengers. The accused identified as Munish Singh, resident of Dinanagar and Gurkiran Singh, resident of Gurdaspur were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.