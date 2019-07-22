Two nabbed with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered heroin from their possession. As per the details, Nowabad police on a tip off raided a suspected location and nabbed a drug peddler. Six grams heroin was recovered from his possession. The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.

Meanwhile, Bus Stand Police also arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4 gm heroin from his possession.

The accused identified as Imran Hussain, resident of Anantnag was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.