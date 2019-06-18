Two nabbed with heroin

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Monday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 4 gm heroin from their possession. As per the details, Digiana Police during Naka in the area interrupted two persons and recovered 4 gm heroin from their possession. The duo identified as Sunil Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, both residents of Nanak Nagar were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.
