Two nabbed with heroin

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 10 grams heroin from their possession. As per the details, Devinder Singh, resident of Digiana was arrested by police and 5 grams heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him. R S Pura Police also arrested a drug peddler namely Sham Lal, resident of Ward No 8 R S Pura and recovered 5 grams heroin from his possession.
