Two nabbed with heroin

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Monday detained two persons and recovered 2 gm heroin from their possession. As per the details, Trikuta Nagar Police during Naka in the area intercepted two persons and during checking recovered 2 gm heroin from their possession. The duo identified as Amandeep Singh, resident of Upper Gadigarh and Ravi Kumar, resident of Puramandal were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.
