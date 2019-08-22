Two nabbed with heroin

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Wednesday nabbed two drug peddlers and seized contraband (heroin) from their possession. As per the details, Satwari police during Naka in the area intercepted two persons and recovered 3 gm heroin from their possession. The duo identified as Chanchal Singh and Surinder Singh were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.
