Two nabbed with drugs in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Achieving another success under its Anti Drugs Drive, Rajouri police today arrested two persons found indulged in drugs smuggling and recovered drugs (Heroin) from their possession.

A joint team of SOG and Police Post Chingus Chatyar headed by Incharge Police Post, SI Fareed Ahmed under the supervision of DySP Ops Sukhdev Singh and DySP Hqr Jaswant Singh raised a naka near Kallar chowk on Jammu Rajouri highway and started general checking of vehicles for security reasons in view of forthcoming Republic Day.

During this, Police Personnel intercepted a car JK 04-1548 moving towards Rajouri and started general inquiry from two persons, including driver, boarding the vehicle.

While conducting inquiry from the duo, cops developed some suspicion and vehicle and the two person travelling in it were put to thorough search during which both of them were found having 20 grams each of Heroin drugs in their possession.

Police team arrested both of them and seized 40 grams of drugs from them.

They have been identified as Sagher Ahmed S/O Mohd Ayoub R/O Dhanore Loharan in Rajouri and Tadarak Hussain S/O Abdul Rehman R/O Dhanore Loharan Rajouri.

Car bearing registration number JK 04-1548 has also been seized from the spot whereas a case FIR No 24/2018 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS has been registered at Police Station Rajouri.