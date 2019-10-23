Two nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Tuesday nabbed two persons and recovered contraband from their possession.

As per the details, Bus Stand police on a tip off intercepted a pedestrian and during frisking of his bag recovered 3 kg poppy straw from it. The accused identified as Bashir Ahmed, resident of Lower Munda was detained and a case under relevant sections of law registered against him.

Meanwhile, Gharota Police during Naka in the area intercepted a man and during checking recovered 33 gm heroin from his possession. The accused identified as Ghulam Bhat, resident of Kupwara was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.