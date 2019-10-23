Two nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
Police on Tuesday nabbed two persons and recovered contraband from their
possession.
As per the
details, Bus Stand police on a tip off intercepted a pedestrian and during
frisking of his bag recovered 3 kg poppy straw from it. The accused identified
as Bashir Ahmed, resident of Lower Munda was detained and a case under relevant
sections of law registered against him.
Meanwhile, Gharota
Police during Naka in the area intercepted a man and during checking recovered
33 gm heroin from his possession. The accused identified as Ghulam Bhat, resident
of Kupwara was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered
against him.
