Two nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS Samba: Police on Tuesday nabbed two persons and recovered contraband from their possession. As per the details, on a tip off, police conducted raid at a suspected location and nabbed two persons with contraband. The duo identified as Sonu Din, resident of Mahima Pandori and Murad Baksh, resident of Samba was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.
