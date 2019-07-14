Two nabbed with Charas

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Police on saturday arrested one person at a checkpoint and seized contraband substance from his possession.

One person identified as Ayaz Ahmad Dar, son of Gh Mohd Dar resident of Kursoo Rajbagh Srinagar was arrested and Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to Police Station Shergheri where he remains in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint seized Charas weighing 50 gms from his possession. An Auto bearing registration number JK01AD-3359 was also seized. Case FIR No 48/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Shergerhi and investigation has been taken up. On his disclosure, a woman drug peddler Nigeena, wife of late Gh Mohd Sheikh, resident of Samoon Colony was also arrested and 210 gms of Charas was recovered from her residential house.