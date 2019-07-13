Two nabbed with cash, poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police on Saturday achieved a major success by recovering cash amount to Rs 5, 70, 470 besides 2.2 kilogram of poppy straw from the possession of two interstate drug smugglers at NH Lakhanpur.

They have been identified as Dharmendar Singh, son of Jagbir Singh and Kulwant, son of Krishan both resident of Phillaur Jalandhar Punjab.

Reports said that Police team of Police Station Lakhanpur during checking at NH Lakhanpur intercepted one car (PB01C-8198) and recovered poppy straw along with cash amount in illegal possession of the above two drug smugglers. The drug smugglers were arrested and the vehicle in which they were carrying the contraband was seized and case vide FIR no 46/2019 under section 8/15 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Lakhanpur and investigation set into motion.