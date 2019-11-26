Two nabbed with 700 Kg poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS

CHENANI: Police on Monday recovered around 700 Kg poppy straw from two vehicles.

As per the details, a truck (PB11AQ-8927) loaded with apple boxes was stopped for checking and during checking 647 Kg of poppy straw concealed in the apple boxes in 15 gunny bags was recovered.

The driver of the truck namely Jugraj Singh, son of Harbans Singh, resident of Mangli Tanda Tehsil and Distt Ludhiana was arrested and a case vide FIR No 120/19 under Sections 8 and 15 NDPS Act was registered against him. The recovery has been made in the presence of 2IC Mritunjay of 84 Bn CRPF and Coy Commander AC Tek Chand and Naib Tehsildar Chenani.

In another incident, one Canter with different number plates on front and back viz HR 5 /515 and HR 5 8A/ 52 respectively was intercepted and on checking of RC, the actual number was ascertained as PB 07 BG/1365. On search of the canter two gunny bags of poppy straw weighing 51.5 Kg were recovered and accused namely Yashpal Sharma, son of Ami Chand, resident of Abheypur Panchkula Haryana was arrested and a case vide FIR No 121 under Section 467, 468 and 471 IPC and 8/15 NDPS Act was registered against him.

The recovery was made by SDPO Santokh Ran Deol and Insp Paramjeet Singh SHO Police Station Chenani.