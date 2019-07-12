Two nabbed with 39 Kg poppy straw

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH/SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday nabbed two persons and recovered 39 Kg poppy straw from their possession. As per the details, Poonch Police along with army seized 30 Kg of poppy straw from one truck (PB05AB -5858) on Mughal road. Interstate drug smuggler identified as Harjeet Singh, son of Joginder Singh, resident of Haridwar Gurdaspur was arrested and a case vide FIR No.176/2019 under Sections 8 and 15 NDPS Act was registered against him in Police Station Surankote. Meanwhile, during Naka checking at Dalwan Tujan crossing, a team from Police Post Pakharpora apprehended one drug peddler namely Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, son of Gh. Mohammad Ganai, resident of Tilsara Charar-e-Sharief. During his search, 9 Kg of poppy straw concealed in a gunny bag was recovered from his possession. A case vide FIR No. 45/2019 under Sections 8 and 15 NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Charar-e-Sharief.
