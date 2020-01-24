Two nabbed in attempt to murder case

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Thursday nabbed two persons who were wanted in attempt to murder case at Gharota. As per the details, two brothers attacked a person with sharp edged weapon over a dispute and were at large. On Thursday, police nabbed the duo on a tip off. The duo has been identified as Tarsem and Swaran Singh, sons of Mangal Singh.
