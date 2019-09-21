Two nabbed for stealing music system from car

State Times News

ARNIA: Police on Friday nabbed two youths for stealing music system of a car in Arnia area.

As per the details, Ghar Singh, resident of Ward No 8, Arnia lodged a complaint with police that somebody has stolen music system of his car which he had parked outside his house. During investigation, police detained two youths who confessed their involvement.

The accused has been identified as Ranjeet Lal, resident of Lasvara and Vikramjeet, resident of Arnia.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.