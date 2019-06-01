Two nabbed for murderous attack

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Reasi Police has apprehended two accused for murderous attack on a person here on Friday. The car used in the attack was also recovered by the Police. As per reports, few days back, one Irfan Iqbal, resident of Reasi was attacked by some persons with an intention to kill him. Iqbal got critically injured in the attack and was hospitalised for treatment. After detailed investigations, Police apprehended two accused for the attack. They have been identified as Kapoor Singh resident of Gran Morh and Rajendra Singh alias Rinku resident of Kathaar. On detailed questioning, it came to fore that the attack was carried out by three persons. Further investigations are on in the matter.