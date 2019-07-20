Two motorcycle-borne men die in accident

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Two men were killed on Friday when their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Ganderbal district, police said. Bharat Bhushan, 27, and Gurlal Singh, 28, both residents of Haryana, were travelling on the motorcycle when they were hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction at Gund on the Srinagar-Leh Highway, a police official said. While Bushan died on the spot, Singh was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed, he said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the official said.
