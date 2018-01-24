Two mortar shells explode in Rajouri school

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: Two live mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops today exploded in the premises of a government school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

“Two mortar shells exploded in premises of a government high school at Said near LoC in Nowshera sector today”, DC Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said.

Schools along Indo-Pak border are closed since last week in view of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. (PTI)