Two mortar shells explode in Rajouri school

Jammu: Two live mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops today exploded in the premises of a government school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported.
“Two mortar shells exploded in premises of a government high school at Said near LoC in Nowshera sector today”, DC Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said.
Schools along Indo-Pak border are closed since last week in view of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Acting abroad doesn’t count as work experience in India:Nimrat
SC refuses to modify order allowing release of ‘Padmaavat’
Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan to release on 8000 screens in China
Salman’s ‘Sultan’ wins big at Tehran Intl Sports Film Festival
Aziz Ansari skips SAG Awards amid sexual misconduct claims
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper