Two more Udh villages declared as Red Zones

UDHAMPUR: The District Administration, Udhampur, declared two villages of the district as Red Zones as a precautionary measure after several COVID positive cases were reported from these areas, here on Thursday.

Invoking prohibitory orders under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Section 144 of the CrPC and National Disaster Management Act, 2005, District Magistrate Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla said two villages including Narsoo and Chunti of Tehsil Udhampur are declared Red Zones and the surrounding villages of the Red Zone areas are declared as Buffer Zones. He said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the aforesaid villages and no vehicular movement on internal lane or roads connecting the villages declared as Red zone and the people would stay inside their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

He warned of stern action against violators as per provision of relevant Acts.

The order was issued in view of the COVID-19 positive case from Narsoo area of district Udhampur due to which the area has become vulnerable as far as transmission of the COVID-19 virus is concerned.