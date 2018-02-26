Two more cops sacrificed: one for a Muslim shrine; one for an Azaadi leader

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

BLOOD AT SHRINE AFTER 23 YEARS

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: Unidentified terrorists, believed to be the cadre of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, on Sunday gunned down two constables of the Jammu and Kashmir Police : one guarding a revered Sufi shrine and another protecting a prominent separatist leader in Budgam and Srinagar, spreading a wave of terror across Central Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam, Tejinder Singh, said that two unidentified gunmen, believed to be armed with pistols, accosted a pillbox outside the famous shrine of Sheikhul Aalam at Chrar-e-Sharief in Budgam district around 2.30 PM. One of them took out his pistol and fired two shots on selection grade constable Kultar Singh, a resident of Samba in Jammu, snatched away his self-loading rifle (SLR) and escaped.

The critically injured Police guard was evacuated by the devotees and shopkeepers to the local hospital wherefrom he was rushed to Army’s 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. On arrival at the hospital, he succumbed to injuries.

An amateur video, that went viral in social media shortly after the shootout, showed the targeted Policeman all alone with none of his colleagues around. It appeared that others of the Police guard had run for their life and the assailants faced no resistance in attacking the guard, snatching away his gun and fleeing from the shrine premises.

SSP Budgam said at least one more terrorist was believed to have escorted the duo outside the shrine. He said that Police and security forces had got some leads and they were confident of arresting or eliminating the assailants “very soon”. He said that according to the initial leads, an LeT module, also linked to Pulwama-based Hizbul Mujahideen commander Samir Tiger had carried out the attack.

In an identical attack, two unidentified gunmen, wielding pistols, appeared at the residence of the incapacitated separatist leader Fazal ul Haq Qureishi at Bilal Colony, Soura, around 7.30 PM. SSP Srinagar Imtiyaz Ismail Parray, quoting eyewitnesses, said that one of the duo knocked at the door. As constable Farooq Ahmad Yatoo, resident of Chadoura Budgam, asked him who he wanted to visit, the assailant took out his pistol and fired on him.

While the assailant untied Yatoo’s INSAS, took it away and escaped, the critically wounded Policeman later succumbed to injuries at SKIMS, Soura.

SSP Srinagar told STATE TIMES that in all five Police personnel were posted for security duty at the senior Hurriyat leader’s house. Four of them, he said, were present on duty when the gunman attacked one of them, shot him dead and escaped with his automatic rifle.

As the assailants struck a wave of terror with two audacious attacks in Central Kashmir, blood spilled at the shrine of Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani alias Nund Rishi nearly after 23 years. Centuries old shrine, monastery and mosque of Sheikhul Aalam, the 14th century saint and founder of Kashmir’s Rishi order, was completely destroyed, alongwith almost entire town of Chrar-e-Sharief during a fierce gunbattle between militants and security forces in May 1995.

It was on May 11, 1995, that the dreaded Pakistani terrorist ‘Maj’ Mast Gul managed to escape from the cordoned area alongwith a number of his cadre though some of the terrorists got killed and three of them were arrested. The structures have been reconstructed in new architecture in the last 23 years.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees, of all religions, from Kashmir and outside visit the shrine for pilgrimage on different festivals every year. Ironically, the Policeman who sacrificed his life while guarding the shrine was a Hindu.

One of the pioneers of the Valley’s separatist movement, Fazal ul Haq Qureishi was shot at and left injured by suspected terrorists on December 4, 2009, when he was returning to his home after performing his evening prayers in Soura. Thereafter, he has been incapacitated and not active in Hurriyat or any other group. Government has deployed five Police guards for his security.

Qureshi, 73, was reportedly present at his home when the assailants appeared, killed one of his guards, took away a gun and escaped.

Qureishi, the head of his own Peoples Political Front, was closely linked to the top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdul Majid Dar of Sopore in the year 2000 when he facilitated the guerrilla group’s first dialogue with Government of India. His efforts led to a temporary ceasfire between Hizb and security forces in July 2000. Four of the prominent Hizb functionaries, including Abdul Majid Dar and Ghulam Rasool Dar, had met union Home Secretary Kamal Pandey at Nehru Guest House in Srinagar.

However, Hizb “Supreme Commander” Salahuddin withdrew the easfire unilaterally at a Press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan. It was followed by major terror strikes in Srinagar. Abdul Majid Dar, who was suspected to be closely linked to some Indian agencies, was shot dead by suspected terrorists at his brother’s home in Noorbagh, Sopore, on March 23, 2003. His mother Shah Begam and sister Rehana were injured in the shootout.

On November 29, suspected terrorists barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar’s wife, Dr Shamima Badroo, at Lal Nagar, Chhanapora, in Srinagar outskirts and fired on her. She sustained injuries but survived the attack.

For years, Qureshi acted as an executive member of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference.

No terrorist organisation claimed responsibility for today’s attacks till late on Sunday night. There was immediately no reaction to the two incidents from either of the two factions of Hurriyat Conference, JKLF or any other organisation.