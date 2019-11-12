Two ‘missing’ in Gulmarg avalanche

State Times News Srinagar: Two porters were reported missing after a snow avalanche hit the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Gulmarg sector in north Kashmir, a police official said. Efforts were underway to rescue them, the police added.
