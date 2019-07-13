Two missing girls traced from Delhi

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Police on Saturday traced two missing girls and handed over to their legal heirs

As per the details, on July 4 and 9, two separate missing reports were lodged by two persons about missing of his wife and daughter on this two missing report was registered at Police Station Mandi. After that Investigation was started and a team was constituted headed by SHO Mandi under the supervision of DYSP HQRS Poonch to probe the matter and after strenuous efforts finally police team succeeded in tracing the missing girls and recovered her from Delhi. After performing legal formalities the girls were handed over to their legal heirs by police party led by SHO Mandi Inspector Ravinder Rakwal.