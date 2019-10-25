Two minors kidnapped

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Two minors were kidnapped from separate areas here on Friday. As per the details, a family, resident of Bathindi lodged a complaint with Trikuta Nagar Police that their daughter has been kidnapped by Niram Singh, resident of Ransoo. Police has registered a case and launched manhunt to nab the accused and rescue to girl. Meanwhile, Amarjeet, son of Ram Dita, resident of Bihar, at present resident of Channi Rama also went missing from his house. Police is investigating the matter.
