Two minors crushed to death in road mishap

UDHAMPUR: Two minor died on the spot after they were crushed by a speedy Truck near Champari on National Highway today in Udhampur. According to reports, a speedy Tipper owned by GREF crushed two minor boys near village Champari on Jammu Kashmir National Highway near Mand. Reports said both minors died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to Sub District Hospital Chenani. The deceased have been identified as 13 years Pankaj Kumar, son of Kanshi Ram, resident of Sarar Tehsil Chenani and 8 years Raj Kumar, son of Subash Chander, resident of Champari. Police has registered a case vide FIR No. 70/2019 under section 279/307A and launched the investigation. The driver of the Tipper identified as Pritam Singh, son of Soba Ram resident of Batote was arrested.