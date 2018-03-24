Two militants killed in encounter in Anantnag

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Two Pakistani militants, belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces today in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Shistragam village in Dooru area of Anantnag, security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area late last night, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, the official said.

He said while the operation was halted for the night, the forces maintained a tight cordon to prevent the militants from escaping.

The gunfight resumed this morning and two militants were killed, the official said, adding the seizures made from the spot and other incriminating materials collected so far have confirmed that the killed militants were a part of outlawed JeM outfit.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both the killed terrorists (in an encounter in Dooru area of Anantnag) are FTs (foreign terrorists) from Pakistan, the official said.

He said the operation ended without any collateral damage.

PTI