Two militants killed in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar: Two militants were today killed in an encounter with security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security force positions.

Two militants have been killed in the operation, the official said adding the searches were still going on. (PTI)